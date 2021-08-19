The islanders go on their final dates in Love Island 2021.

Fans of Love Island will get to see some of the islanders go on their final dates on Thursday’s episode.

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares, as well as Tyler Cruickshank and Kaz Kamwi, will leave the villa for some alone time before the final next week.

After receiving a text that reads, “Faye and Teddy, it’s time for your final date,” Faye and Teddy get to go on their date first. Please prepare to depart from the villa. #rosetotheoccasion #balivibes”

After a baby mishap, Love Island’s Kaz leaves Tyler stunned.

This allows the couple to talk about their feelings for one another while relaxing in a private rose petal-filled pool.

“I thought I just needed to be on my own, and I wasn’t going to open up to you, but it’s one of the best things I’ve ever done,” Faye says Teddy. We’ve had our ups and downs since then, mostly due to my fault rather than yours… I was practically waiting for you to f*** up so that I could flee instead of falling for you.”

Teddy explains, “I felt we needed it in the back of my mind to realize how we can rebound from s*** situations.”

Teddy tells Faye there’s something on the tip of his tongue as the conversation proceeds.

The next pair to embark on a date is Kaz and Tyler, who receive a text that says, “Kaz and Tyler, please get ready to leave the villa for your final date.” #lordandladyloveisland #yourcarriageawaits ”

The couple exits the villa and board a horse-drawn carriage that whisks them away to a courtyard with live music.

“I honestly can’t wait to start our trip on the outside,” Tyler says Kaz. Clearly, there is a next step… Which is a little bit like the elephant in the room. Hopefully, we can take steps in that direction from the outside, and that will be the eventual goal… That’s what I’m talking about when I say boyfriend and girlfriend. It’s a major deal.”

“Everyone around us is progressing at their own pace, which is fine,” Kaz responds. For the most part, I have tunnel vision. I don’t want to be a part of our journey.” “The summary comes to an end.”