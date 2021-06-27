The Irish government must stop praising Protocol, says the DUP’s new leader-in-waiting.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the new head of the DUP, has cautioned Ireland’s government to avoid “cheerleading” for the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Sir Jeffrey, who took over as leader-designate on Saturday, warned that if Irish officials do not adjust their approach, north-south relations will suffer.

He accused the Irish government of solely representing the nationalist side of Northern Ireland’s community and ignoring unionist concerns over the introduction of Irish Sea trade barriers under the terms of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

Sir Jeffrey was asked about future cooperation with the Irish Government after his leadership ambition was approved by the DUP electoral college on Saturday.

“I want to make it clear to the Irish government that their support for the Protocol is just not acceptable, given the suffering it causes Northern Ireland, and it is driving our politics backwards,” he said.

As part of their campaign of resistance to the new Irish Sea commercial arrangements, DUP Stormont ministers engaged in a de facto boycott of north-south political discussions with Irish Government ministers earlier this year.

Following conversations with Taoiseach Micheal Martin in Dublin earlier this month, outgoing DUP leader Edwin Poots indicated a re-engagement in similar engagements. However, due to the instability following Mr Poots’ sudden departure as party leader the night before, a planned meeting of the North South Ministerial Council was canceled last Friday.

If the east-west connection between Britain and the island of Ireland continues to be “harmed” by the Protocol, Sir Jeffrey believes it will be unavoidable for north-south relations to suffer.

“The Irish Government and Prime Minister (Mr Martin) have made it clear that they wish to maintain the peace process and Northern Ireland’s political stability,” he said.

“However, the Irish government must move away from becoming a cheerleader for one segment of society. If the Irish government is serious about the peace process and maintaining Northern Ireland’s political stability, it must also listen to unionist concerns.

“It isn’t just London that must do so; Dublin must as well. (This is a brief piece.)