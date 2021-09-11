The Iranian paper uses a “questionable” illustration and refers to 9/11 as “the Beginning of America’s End.”

On the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, an Iranian daily published a provocative front-page image titled “The Beginning of America’s End” on Saturday.

The Iranian newspaper Vatan-e Emruz, according to BBC journalist Kian Sharifi, used a “questionable” image and headline to cover the 2001 terrorist strikes in the United States, which killed almost 3,000 civilians and first responders.

“Iranian hardline weekly Vatan-e Emruz honors the 20th anniversary of the #September11 attacks with a controversial front-page cartoon titled”Demise,” Sharifi tweeted on Saturday. “9/11: The Beginning of America’s End,” runs the red headline.

Uncle Sam’s severed legs are depicted as the World Trade Center’s twin buildings, with smoke rising from them and an airplane in the distance in the newspaper’s image.

On the two-decade anniversary of the devastating terrorist attacks, four commercial jets were hijacked and crashed into three places in the United States by the radical Islamist group Al-Qaeda, directed by Osama bin Laden.

One jet hit the Pentagon outside of Washington, D.C., two others hit the World Trade Center twin buildings in New York City, and a fourth plane landed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. There were 2,977 persons murdered in total, with thousands more injured. New York claimed the lives of 2,753 people, making up the majority of those slain.

Following the horrific assaults, the US declared a “war on terror” to eliminate Al-Qaeda and prevent the formation of other terrorist groups, resulting in military action in Afghanistan, Iraq, and elsewhere. President Joe Biden withdrew all US forces from Afghanistan last month, thereby ending the country’s longest war.

Before visiting the three sites that were targeted in 2001, Biden spoke to the 9/11 attacks as a “unspeakable act of cowardice and hatred.”

"On 9/11, over 3,000 lives were lost as a result of a horrific act of cowardice and evil. We must never forget those we lost as a nation through one of our darkest periods.