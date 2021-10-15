The Iowa teen who stabbed his parents claims he did it to ‘take control of his life.’

Authorities say a 17-year-old Iowa kid who was discovered drenched in blood and sitting outside his home told detectives that he killed his parents to “take control of his life.”

Deputies found the adolescent suspect covered in blood after responding to a report of unusual noises at a house in Cedar Rapids on Thursday. Deputies entered the residence after the youngster admitted to killing his parents and discovered the remains of the two victims.

Misty Scott Slade, 41, and Casey Orton, 42, were brutally murdered at their home by the 17-year-old, who was charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree murder.

During questioning, the boy said that he attacked both victims with a knife and then killed his mother with an ax when he discovered she was still alive. The bodies of both victims were discovered in the house’s living room by the police.

“I’m not sure if he expected the cops to show there, but the officer who first encountered him described him as calm,” Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman said, according to 7 News KWWL.

The accused was sent to the Linn County Detention Center for processing. Following his initial appearance on Thursday, the judge set his bail at $2 million.

The victims were regarded as friendly and generous by neighbors who were still shaken by the horrible occurrence. According to The Gazette, the family moved to Cedar Rapids four years ago from the Salt Lake area of Utah.

“I’m sick to my stomach with nausea. You just don’t believe this could happen, and you certainly don’t believe it could happen in your neighborhood “According to a neighbor, Jean Garrett.

