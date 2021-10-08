The investigation into whether a cargo ship was to blame for the California oil spill continues; the company denies any involvement.

According to the Associated Press, US Coast Guard investigators have expanded their investigation into whether a huge cargo ship played a part in the rupturing of a pipeline that caused oil to spill into the ocean and wash up on beaches in Southern California. The cargo ship, the Rotterdam Express, was anchored closest to the damaged pipeline and looked to have made a series of strange movements leading up to the rupture, according to data from a marine navigation service.

Hapag-representative Lloyd’s stated the firm was “completely collaborating with authorities” in the probe, although the company denied any involvement in the leak. Investigators boarded the Rotterdam Express on Wednesday, according to Hapag-Lloyd, to see if one of the ship’s anchors snagged on and bent the pipeline, which is owned by Houston-based Amplify Energy.

MarineTraffic, which monitors radio signals that mark the positions of ships and boats, provided the AP with weeks of data. According to the Associated Press, the Rotterdam Express may have drifted away from its assigned place and over the pipeline approximately 2,000 feet away after anchoring.

In an email sent early Thursday, MarineTraffic spokesperson Fotini Tseroni said the erroneous movements displayed for the Rotterdam Express on its website could have been caused by issues with the ship’s GPS system, rather than presenting the ship’s true position. The business stated that the leaps in position were being removed to demonstrate that the ship kept within its anchorage.

The Rotterdam Express has been a focus of the spill inquiry, according to a US official who spoke to the Associated Press on Wednesday. The ship is simply one of the leads being investigated in the inquiry, which is still in its early stages, according to the official.

The detectives are attempting to obtain tracking and navigational data from the vessel in order to determine its exact movements, according to the official. They’re also looking for preliminary interviews with at least a few members of the crew.

The official was unable to speak publicly about the probe and spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

A Coast Guard official, Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier, declined to comment on the Rotterdam Express on Wednesday, but said the service is looking into it. This is a condensed version of the information.