The investigation into the ‘nasty brawl’ is still ongoing, and there are still unanswered concerns about the death of a senior.

A man is still being investigated by police after reports of a scuffle on Liverpool Marina.

Following the incident near the Yacht Club restaurant in October, John Williams Senior was transported to the hospital in a severe condition and died six days later.

Despite ongoing inquiries into what happened that night, a Wirral man who was arrested on suspicion of assault remains on conditional bail.

The prisoner’s four-year sentence was extended to a 16-year “life sentence.”

At 8.05 p.m. on Friday, October 15, emergency services were dispatched to Coburg Wharf after reports of a man in his 70s being assaulted.

Merseyside Police blocked off a large area as investigators commenced their investigation, and Mr Williams Senior was transported to hospital in a critical but stable condition.

The Yacht Club restaurant, its parking lot, and a part of South Ferry Quay’s sidewalk were all encompassed by the cordon.

Customers were turned away by police, and possible witnesses were reportedly kept inside the venue while investigations were underway.

Mr Williams Senior died in hospital on October 21, it was later confirmed. Specialized cops are assisting his family.

The results of a post-mortem conducted by the Home Office to determine the cause of the 70-year-death old’s have been withheld pending the completion of toxicology reports.

A 41-year-old male from New Ferry was detained on the night of the incident and remains on conditional bail, according to Merseyside Police.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is requested to call 101 or contact the force through social media.

Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.