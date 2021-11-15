The investigation into the Liverpool terror assault continues as counter-terrorism officers look into the background of the ‘bomb maker.’

In an attempt to piece together the complete narrative behind the bomb detonation outside Liverpool’s Women’s Hospital, counter-terrorism investigators are reviewing a suspected terrorist’s financial records.

The man’s phone history and connections, as well as how he obtained components used in the Improvised Explosive Device he is suspected of building, will be investigated.

Although police believe they know who he is, the purpose for the attack, as well as the intended victim, remain unknown.

The automobile explosion at Liverpool Women’s Hospital has been classified as a “terrorist event.”

More information on what was referred to as a