The introduction of a ‘snack tax’ might raise the price of sugary and salty foods.

According to the Daily Mail, sugary and salty food prices could be raised as a result of recommendations made by a UK government-commissioned review.

Frosties would cost 87p more under the so-called “snack tax,” Mars bars would cost 9p more, and people throughout the country may pay an extra £3.4 billion a year for groceries.

According to the National Food Strategy, the money raised by the levy should be used to subsidize fruit and vegetables as well as cooking workshops that would be recommended by GPs on the NHS in order to combat the country’s obesity issue.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s food czar, Henry Dimbleby, who created the health-conscious fast food chain Leon and believes that the new levy will drive businesses to make their goods healthier, came up with the ideas.

According to Mr Dimbleby’s report, bad eating choices cost the economy £74 billion each year, put additional strain on the NHS, and cause 64,000 deaths.

In his plans, salt sold wholesale for use in processed foods, restaurants, and catering enterprises would be taxed at £6 per kilogram, while sugar would be taxed at £3 per kilogram.

“The CEOs of large food businesses have privately told us that they cannot make these changes without government intervention,” the report states. If they want to start manufacturing healthier products, they need a level playing field; otherwise, the competitors will simply move in and undercut them.”

Medical professionals and health organisations have reportedly praised the ideas, claiming that if implemented, they will relieve pressure on the NHS and reduce demand for expensive drugs and treatments.

Business leaders in the food and beverage industry, on the other hand, argue that the higher expenses will have to be passed on to grocery and restaurant customers.

According to the review’s calculations, the sugar tax would raise £2.8 billion per year and the salt tax would raise £630 million per year, which could be used to promote improved diets for individuals in low-income regions and to teach schools about the benefits of healthy eating.

