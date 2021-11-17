The Internet Supports a Redditor Who Is Hiding Their Siblings’ ‘True Paternity.’

On Tuesday, Redditor u/Global Rich2165 wrote in the “Am I The A**hole” forum that they wish to keep their siblings’ “actual paternity” a secret until their father’s will is read.

u/Global Rich2165 explained that their mother cheated on their father “a lot” in their now-viral post, which has received over 15,000 votes and over 1,500 comments. The Redditor’s father had long doubted the Redditor’s paternity because of their mother’s numerous extramarital affairs.

“My father got me a paternity test for my 13th birthday, and even though the results showed that I am definitely his, he accused me [or my mother]of sleeping with the test guy,” u/Global Rich2165 commented.

Because they assumed the DNA test findings were bogus, u/younger Global Rich2165’s siblings treated him badly “for years.” The Redditor’s siblings, on the other hand, are unaware that they may not be their father’s biological children.

“For a long time, I’ve known that my younger sister wasn’t my father’s,” u/Global Rich2165 alleged.

“My sister was interested in doing an ancestral DNA test after I completed mine. My mother became enraged, confessed her indiscretion, and asked me to persuade my sister that it was a waste of money and that she could just get a copy of my results.” As a result, u/Global Rich2165 did exactly that.

They also recently found of their brother’s paternity after his ex-wife did a DNA test on her children, according to the Redditor.

“Low and behold, my brother’s kids only seem to share relatives from my mother’s side,” they explained.

Because their father included a clause in his will that specifies that his estate can only be distributed among his biological children, u/Global Rich2165 wants to keep this a secret.

Only the u/Global Rich2165 and their mother are aware of this.

They came to the following conclusion: “[Would I be the jerk] if I didn’t notify my siblings and just let it happen at the will reading? Take everything and evict them from the house?” u/Global Rich2165 was contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

If someone is trying to prove paternity for legal reasons, “the test [a legal DNA paternity test]must take place in a medical setting,” according to the Cleveland Clinic. Otherwise, using at-home paternity testing is acceptable.

