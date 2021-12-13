The internet rallies behind a Redditor who refuses to cook if her spoiled stepdaughter visits for the holidays.

With the holidays just around the corner, a woman has turned to Reddit for help with a less-than-ideal Christmas guest: her 35-year-old stepdaughter. Since it was shared on Sunday, the post on the site’s “Am I The A**hole” forum has gotten a lot of attention, with over 8,000 upvotes overall and up to 14,000 upvotes in individual replies.

Readers rushed to show their support for the unidentified woman, who told The Washington Newsday that it provided “confirmation” that she “shouldn’t be compelled” to attend an unwelcome holiday event.

Redditor u/Specialist-Page9589 explained in her post that she and her husband, “Rob,” “married later in life.”

” From a previous relationship, each has an adult daughter. “Maggie,” Rob’s kid, is a “spoiled brat,” according to the Redditor. “To be completely honest, if Maggie had been underage, I would not have ever considered marrying Rob.” “She’s a thorn in my side,” she wrote. “In her entire life, she has never worked a single day.” She was never punished for being a terrible girl in school, and she still throws tantrums as an adult.” She went on to say, “I’ve seen her throw herself to the ground and cry till she can’t breathe.” “Her husband responds by tickling and rocking her like a toddler, which is extremely strange.” Maggie is now 35 years old, has two children of her own, and continues to be “unaware of her luxury,” according to the Redditor. “She is always smug about what her husband gets her and attempts to insinuate that my daughter is poor, despite the fact that my son-in-law makes wonderful money,” she said, adding that Maggie “attempted to upstage [her]daughter at her wedding.” “I’m not trying to be a mean stepmother, but this woman irritates me,” u/Specialist-Page9589 commented.

According to the Redditor, Maggie usually hosts Christmas at her home. “I’m not going because I want to spend Christmas with my kid and Maggie is a big girl,” the Redditor explained. Maggie, on the other hand, is unable to participate this year due to a “minor surgery” following a “ruptured breast implant.” “Rob wants me to host this year and invite both of our children, and he says I shouldn’t have to cook because my daughter just had a baby,” she added.

“I told Maggie I didn’t feel like spending Christmas with her because of. This is a condensed version of the information.