The internet rallies around a woman who left her boyfriend at a party after he humiliated her in a viral video.

A woman recounted her experience leaving her boyfriend at a party after he laughed about her wetting the bed when she was sick on Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole” section.

Throwaway4599062 revealed in her post, which has nearly 21,000 likes, that she was sick one day and decided to spend the night with her boyfriend. He awoke the Redditor early the next morning, and she discovered she had peed the bed. She was sent to the hospital and held overnight after taking her temperature, which was 103.8 F.

The Redditor apologized for what happened when she visited her partner a few days later. He assured her that everything was OK and that he had prepared a present for her.

She wrote, “He pulled out a packet of adult diapers and threw them at me.” “I told him I didn’t think it was very funny and that I was ashamed, but he thought it was hilarious,” she said. I made the decision to let it go and address it later.” The pair went to a small party together later that evening, and she drove. After a few beers, her boyfriend began telling other visitors that she had wet the bed and that he had purchased diapers for her, but he failed to disclose that she was sick and had a high fever.

“He encouraged my friends to make jokes about it,” throwaway4599062 wrote. “After trying to explain but being talked over or laughed at, I left and went home.”

She went on to say that her boyfriend was furious that she had left without him and that he had described her as sensitive. According to the Redditor, some of her friends agreed with him.

YourTango produced an article regarding how a person should react when their partner humiliates them. It is recommended that the individual not say “that’s OK!” when navigating through this issue. This could send a confusing message and lessen the impact of the action on the individual.

“A better answer is to say, ‘Thank you, I accept your apologies,’ which establishes the obvious assumption that your spouse must take responsibility for their acts,” according to the article.

Fellow Redditors expressed their support towards throwaway4599062 in the comments section. Others urged her to establish new friends in addition to criticizing her partner.

