The Internet is terrified by a video of a dog dressed as a giant mutant spider.

An old viral video of a dog dressed as a spider has resurfaced on TikTok, causing viewers to laugh out loud.

IceLucy2, a TikTok user, included fragments of an earlier hoax film in her video.

#justlaug original sound – Blessing ft. @icelucy2hmm spiderdog #spider #spiderdog?

A dog dressed in a to-scale spider costume chased individuals in the video. “hmm spiderdog #spider#spiderdog?#justlaugh” was the caption on the video, which has received over 3 million views.

The original video was uploaded to the SA Wardega channel on Youtube in 2014.

The nearly 4-minute video has received over 183 million views since it was posted on September 4, 2014.

The extended footage of the prank starts with a man wearing a disfigured face mask and a spider costume walking in the dark with his dog.

He then turns to the camera and says, “Go,” before releasing the dog and watching it run away into the distance, the eight-limbed suit creating the impression that it is a huge spider.

The movie then turns to an unwitting man emptying his trashcan on the street before being surprised by the dog, who causes him to dump the trash on the floor and run towards the camera.

Two women who entered a building to utilize the elevator were likewise duped by the pranksters. The camera switches to a shot of a guy laying unconscious on the elevator floor, with the costumed dog standing over him.

Rather than investigating further, the girls scream and flee out of the building when the doors open.

The film ended with two more persons stumbling into phony spider webs and human limbs, only to be surprised and pursued by the dog.

Viewers who were reminded of the viral video took to TikTok’s comment section to express their joy at the prank.

“What totally sends me about this is that it’s secretly a great cute doggo eager to see them,” one person said.

“Omg, I’d have a heart attack, but that’s hysterical,” another user remarked.

“That individual is great,” said another user. I just feel awful for the dog since I know it doesn’t like it. This is a condensed version of the information.