The Internet Is Split Over Cookware Bought in Paris by Kamala Harris.

After purchasing kitchenware costing hundreds of euros in Paris, Kamala Harris unwittingly sparked an online firestorm and divided the internet.

Earlier last month, the vice president reportedly spent more than $500 on cookware at E Dehillerin, a cooking equipment store in Paris.

Harris told reporters she bought the equipment ahead of Thanksgiving and referred to her husband, Doug Emhoff, as her “apprentice” in the kitchen.

Following the controversy over the military alliance between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the vice president was on a diplomatic visit to France.

However, Republican and conservative Twitter users slammed Harris, with many objecting about the price of the cookware, meaning that the vice president was out of touch with many Americans’ hardships.

“While Americans are having to pay more than ever for the Christmas, Kamala Harris is out buying a $375 pot,” the Republican Party’s Twitter account GOP said in a post on November 27.

While other Americans are struggling to make ends meet this holiday season, Kamala Harris is out shopping for a $375 pot. https://t.co/ob3TxnRPFw November 27, 2021 — GOP (@GOP) Left-leaning users, on the other hand, were unimpressed by Republican allegations that Harris was out of touch with Americans since she spent hundreds of dollars on cookware and cited the Trump family’s wealth.

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, a political consultant, called Harris’ detractors “hypocrites” and said the assaults were “fabricated.”

“Are you guys actually telling me hypocrites who support the incredibly frugal Trumps, especially Melania Trump, who eats diamonds like spaghetti, are mad Kamala brought a copper pan?” she said.

This can’t possibly be the Kamala-created scandal that has them so enraged this week.”

To equal one hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, Vice President Kamala Harris would have to buy one Le Creuset pot every month for 27 years. Just a thought.

George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) (@GeorgeTakei) (@GeorgeTakei) (@GeorgeTakei) (@ 27 November 2021 In his defense of Harris, George Takei, a Star Trek star and LGBTQ+ community activist, made a direct swipe at right-leaning Trump voters.

Takei remarked in a tweet: "To equal one, Vice President Kamala Harris would have to buy one Le Creuset pot every month for 27 years.