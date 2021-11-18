The Internet is smitten by the sweet ‘Old Trucker’ and his rescue kitten Bobbie.

After footage of the beautiful duo were viewed millions of times on social media, the internet fell in love with a trucker and his rescue kitten-turned-road buddy.

After starting uploading videos of his rescue kitten Bobbie early this year, TikTok user @old trucker of Bear Creek, Alabama, built up millions of views on his account.

In an August video, viewers were first introduced to ginger kitten Bobbie, and their hearts melted, with many wanting more information about the perfect pairing.

However, a video posted in September brought additional attention to Bobbie, with an amazing 4.8 million people turning in for the update.

Bobbie can be seen on the dashboard playing with a green ball toy while @old trucker tells viewers more about his time with the small kitty in the video.

“Bobbie is doing fantastic,” he remarked. She’s doing extremely well. She adores her dashboard, where she keeps a few toys that she plays with all day.

“My glove box is now open and will remain open. I used to keep bandaids and other small items in there. She took up home in the glove box one day when I reached in to retrieve some bandaids to patch up a couple of leaks I had on myself.” “I informed my wife about it, and she said, ‘Bobbie now owns the truck and me,'” he continued. That small kitty is a blessing in my life. “I adore that tiny thing.” Viewers couldn’t get enough of the duo, and over 23,000 people commented on the video.

“Aww she’s so darn sweet,” one user said. I’m overjoyed that you two have discovered each other.” “This is the greatest,” said another. What a wonderful travel companion.” “This is just the loveliest and purest thing,” a third person said. Bobby and old trucker [sic], stay careful.” “There’s something about the cat being so lovely and you adoring it so much that just gets you in the emotions,” a fourth person wrote.

In the months since, @old trucker has racked up millions of views and has consistently drawn tens of thousands of views.

