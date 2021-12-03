The Internet is on the case when a cat was found at Nashville Airport and mysteriously microchipped to Italy.

Facebook users are putting their sleuthing abilities to the test in response to a Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control post announcing the discovery of a cat with an Italian microchip.

The Facebook post read, “This orange kitten was found near the airport this week.” “Our experts checked it for a microchip, and it was inserted in Italy despite the fact that it was not registered.” Commenters were ready to contribute their suggestions for reuniting the cat with its owner.

Caitlin Callaghan requested Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control to contact the airport to see if there is a mechanism for airline carriers to check whether a passenger’s cat has gone missing, which Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control confirmed they have done. The group also stated that it had filed a report with the airport, including a description of the cat.

Callaghan wrote, “The poor owner and kitty must be sad.”

Some Facebook users in the United States and Italy requested the microchip number from the organization. According to one source, microchip registration in Italy is different.

Lucia Soliman, who lives in Italy, requested the registration number and said she would examine it with a veterinary.

Others proposed cross-posting the material to other Facebook groups in order to reach a larger audience.

One even suggested that the organization make a TikTok video about the situation.

“They can locate anything!” exclaims the narrator. Danielle Nicole, a Facebook member, expressed her thoughts.

Microchips are roughly the size of a grain of rice and can be implanted into a pet’s skin, according to the Humane Society of the United States. Some shelters, according to the organization, implant a microchip into every pet they place.

It did caution out, however, that simply getting a microchip for a pet isn’t enough—owners must also register their pet with the microchip business. It may be necessary to fill out the paperwork that came with the chip and mail it to the registry, but there may be an option for a pet owner to register the chip online.

It’s unclear how long the cat lived near the airport or whether the owner lives in Italy.

When traveling with pets, Pet Travel observed that each airline may have its own set of rules. This is a condensed version of the information.