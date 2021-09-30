The Internet Is Obsessed With This Super Easy Salmon and Rice Leftovers Recipe.

Users on TikTok are playfully alleging that this salmon and rice bowl recipe has them in a “chokehold.”

Emily Mariko, a food and lifestyle blogger, launched the viral craze on August 25 after showing her TikTok audience what she did with her leftover salmon.

After a little more than a month, the meal has become the new feta cheese pasta, with copycat videos circulating on the app, making it the talk of TikTok.

White rice, salmon, Kewpie mayo, soy sauce, sriracha, and seaweed make up the dish. Use leftover mashed salmon and white rice, cooked in the microwave with an ice cube added and covered in parchment paper for the real Mariko-style.

The ice cube will not melt in the microwave, to to TikTok’s amazement, but it will precisely steam the rice. Mariko then stirs it with a fork before topping it with soy sauce, Kewpie mayo, and sriracha and combining again.

She eats by scooping the meal into a sheet of dried seaweed with chopsticks. Mariko frequently serves the dish with kimchi, a Korean fermented vegetable side dish.

@emilymariko

The week’s best lunch! Emily Mariko’s original sound

The formula may not appear groundbreaking, but it has TikTok in the palm of its hand, and users have spoken out about how powerful it is.

“Despite the fact that I am vegan, have never eaten salmon, and dislike mayonnaise in general, this is the only meal that I am desiring right now,” @stephenadrien said.

You can veganize the recipe by substituting fried tofu with teriyaki sauce for the salmon, according to TikToker @healthygirlkitchen.

Mariko has accumulated over 62 million views by uploading four distinct videos of herself preparing the recipe.

In a video, TikTok user @theotherari remarked, “I can tell you this entire process with my eyes closed,” before reciting Mariko’s video step-by-step with complete precision.

She captioned the video, “The chokehold this girl has on us is ridiculous.”

Feeling like Mariko has you in her clutches isn’t uncommon, either, with the video clogging up For You pages all over the world.

“Emily has a chokehold on me. This is a condensed version of the information.