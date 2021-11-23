The Internet is intrigued by a viral video showing a school bathroom’s ‘Secret Tunnel.’

Eduar Melendez (@sr.kingeduar) shared the video to TikTok last week, and it has already racked up over 27 million views.

Melendez’s video had a text overlay that stated, “What I found in the school bathroom.”

Melendez steps into a bathroom stall and directs the camera toward the cubicle’s back corner in the 10-second film. A little doorway can be found beside the toilet.

A piece of notebook paper with the word “enter” written in marker is placed inside the space. The video cuts off just before Melendez bends down to peer around the corner.

Commenters rushed to express their own speculations about what might be hiding at the end of the “hidden tunnel,” as one TikTok user described it.

THE HOMIE said, “There’s a whole secret chamber back there with LEDs and [a gaming]setup.”

“That’s the road to the anime verse or the Chronicles of Narnia,” remarked Richey in his customary manner.

The entranceway could lead to a “VIP vape club,” according to a TikToker named Lucifer, while others quipped that the tunnel was most likely the consequence of a “jail break” incident.

“Somebody pulled an El Chapo,” J.K. stated.

Many viewers were curious about what was within the tunnel, so Melendez agreed to dig inside and give a “part 2.” He followed up with a video on Saturday, which has 2.9 million views.

The text overlay on the second video said, “Part 2 of what’s inside.”

The 17-second footage begins similarly to the previous, but the video’s narrator states “there is nothing” as Melendez glances around the corner. The movie began with an empty tunnel before a footage of a “laughing” dog appeared on the screen, frightening viewers.

One TikToker remarked, “You terrified the soul out of my body.”

He broadcast two more films of the tunnel, but he never climbed inside, much to the dismay of many. Instead, he just re-posted the same movies with new audio.

Viewers still don’t know what, if anything, lies at the end of the tunnel as of Tuesday.

Melendez isn’t the first person to claim to have discovered a hidden room or tunnel on TikTok.

