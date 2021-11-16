The Internet is in shambles over Laura Ingraham’s ‘You’ Netflix show.

On her Monday night show, Fox News host Laura Ingraham and novelist Raymond Arroyo had a moment of on-air uncertainty that went viral, with one video of the conversation being viewed over 5 million times.

On November 15, Arroyo appeared on The Ingraham Angle to discuss the “woke-free TV” watching stats. Arroyo argued in the segment that the popular program Yellowstone had high ratings because it could serve as a contrast to the “politics and woke narratives in so many series.” He then went on to talk about the hit Netflix drama You, which seemed to perplex Ingraham.

Many viewers were amused by the two’s perplexity and turned to the internet to share the video. Olivia Winter’s TikTok video of the discussion has been viewed over 5 million times.

@oliviawinter94

Original sound – Olivia WinterArroyo said: I am DYING #foxnews #lauraingraham #confused #fox #news “Laura, there’s a reason why people adore Yellowstone.

“It’s the antithesis to today’s politics and woke narratives in so many shows.

“I was watching an episode of You when the measles was mentioned,” she says.

The host then interjected, presumably thinking Arroyo was talking about her news broadcast, and asked when she had ever mentioned the measles disease.

Arroyo then repeated the show’s name, prompting Ingraham to inquire whether she had ever mentioned the measles.

She interrupted again to say that she had never had measles and that she had never done a show about measles or the vaccine for measles.

As the two continued to try to comprehend each other, she wondered if Arroyo was joking.

Arroyo kept repeating the title of the Netflix show, You, in an attempt to clear up the mistake.

“We’ve never done a measles and vaccine episode, is this a joke?” Ingraham responded.

I have no idea what you’re talking about.

“What are you talking about, Raymond? I’ve never had the measles. This is ridiculous.” “You, it’s named You,” Arroyo said again, his patience becoming thin. “It’s a Netflix show called You.” After a brief pause, Ingraham responded by asking if there was a Netflix show called Laura Ingraham.

Then Arroyo declared.