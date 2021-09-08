The Internet is horrified after a nail artist creates a peanut butter manicure.

The popularity of do-it-yourself nails has skyrocketed in the last year, but you might want to pass on this one.

@ilysmnails, a nail artist and TikToker, shared a nail design with an unusual use of peanut butter, which received over 17 million views.

She dabbed the smooth peanut butter onto her naked nail before placing a fake one on top in the August 27 post. She then dipped the end of the nail into the jar and brushed it into position, filling the space with peanut butter.

The final nail held put, as seen in a subsequent video by the inventor, most likely due to an un-filmed technique or addition by her.

The base of the nail was naturally embellished with jewels in a design. Given the conditions, the finished product looks quite great, but the usage of peanut butter hasn’t been well received online.

One user said, “This is getting out of hand.”

Another said, “You’re being chased by all the dogs.”

“All right, it’s cool, but why?” enquired one TikTok user.

Smooth Peanut Butter Nail by @ilysmnails #nails #nailtutorial #acrylicnails #beautyhacks Kuya Magik – Dougie x Breakfast x Chosen

The video can also be viewed in its entirety here.

Although the nail design appeared to be done in jest, tempting viewers should avoid trying it at home due to the risk of mold, as Mashable pointed out.

Mold and pollutants thrive in environments like peanut butter nails, especially when the peanut butter is mixed with water during movements like hand washing, causing the peanut butter to disintegrate.

Furthermore, it may not be the most respectful creative choice for folks with nut allergies. Peanut allergies affect 2.5 percent of US children, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology.

“Does anyone have a peanut allergy? In a pinned comment on the video, @ilysmnails said, “Please be careful and stay away from this nail.”

Peanut butter isn’t the only unusual ingredient in @ilysmnails’ TikTok nail designs. In fact, she frequently designs food-themed nail art, which, although not to everyone’s taste, certainly attracts attention.

