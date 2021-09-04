The Internet is ablaze with a viral video of sprinting tortoises.

On Twitter, a video purporting to depict a group of tortoises sprinting in circles in Disneyland has gone viral, with over 12 million views as of Saturday morning.

Vernon James Manlapaz made the film with computer-generated imagery (CGI), a popular kind of animation, and it originally appeared on his Instagram profile. The turtles are seen running in circles at the Avengers Campus in this clip.

The video was shared on Twitter by @LovePower page on Wednesday with the description “ooh they’re having fun!”

Many people pointed out in the comments that the video is animated, and that tortoises, a notoriously slow animal, cannot run so fast. Viewers complimented the video’s CGI for being so realistic that it fooled some viewers into believing it was real.

“Given how smooth it appears, it’s tough to tell if this is CGI. Nothing about believing something is true makes one gullible,” commented @flynimaboy on Twitter.

“I’m constantly faking visuals, which isn’t easy at all. @AmmarZufar remarked, “This video is almost flawless.”

“I watched it several times, hoping to find a flaw or something, but there was none!! It appears to be real!” @diahmEvans made a comment.

Despite the fact that the video isn’t real, Twitter users had a good time with it. Users remixed the video with various sounds, including the Super Mario Brothers theme song (with some equating the tortoises to Koopa Troopa) and Nicki Minaj’s “Roman Holiday.”

@Zac Ankeet tweeted, “2021 is growing crazier by the day.”

On his Instagram account @vernbestintheworld, Manlapaz makes and broadcasts CGI videos of animals in difficult situations. One of the most recent clips he shared from Disneyland was of gigantic elephants floating over Star Wars’ Galaxy Edge, and another was of fish floating through the park.

A rhinoceros can also be seen wandering about Central Park in a recent video.

Tortoises are unable to sprint as quickly as they appear in the video. According to neeness.com, a website that provides information about common pets, they may reach speeds of 0.13 to 0.3 miles per hour. Bertie, the world's fastest tortoise, sprinted at a speed of 0.6 miles per hour to get some strawberries.