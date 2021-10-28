The Internet is ablaze with a video of a horse performing a TikTok dance.

Horses trot and canter, but not so much do TikTok dances, at least not until this one.

Jenny, a TikTok member and horse owner, published a video on the social media app five days ago of her horse Mitch performing a famous dance.

Of course, the dance isn’t exactly the same as the popular one, but it’s eerily similar. The horse was able to do stunts in rhythm to MKTO’s “Classic,” which was recently used as the soundtrack for a popular internet dance.

In the video, the horse kisses its owner on the cheek before removing her jacket for her. The two then begin to dance, performing motions such as bending and elevating their knees.

Mitch manages to jump into the air in a manner reminiscent of the legendary Michael Jackson dance move, which is also featured in the popular TikTok dance.

MKTO’s song “Classic,” which was released in 2013, was a hit on the forerunner of TikTok, Musical.ly. The dance to “Classic” has become a popular one on the TikTok app, with celebrities like JoJo Siwa and Noah Schnapp from Stranger Things recording their renditions and garnering millions of views.

“This task is now complete. “They did the whole thing,” one TikTok user said.

“This is the best one yet,” says the narrator. You’ve both come out on top. “That’s it,” said another.

One user said, “Your horse executes this dance better than I ever can.”

Jenny also tends after four horses named Duke, Jack, Joey, and Bae, and routinely posts footage of them on her Instagram account, which has over 134,000 followers. Despite the fact that they’re all equally adorable, none of them can dance as well as Mitch.

Mitch is likely not the only internet animal with outstanding talents, despite being the only horse to go viral for this exact dance.

Secret, an Australian Shepherd, went viral this week after learning to play hopscotch after being inspired by Netflix’s Squid Game.

Secret, who was trained by Mary, is also noted for perfecting her yoga moves with films of her balancing in various yoga positions.

It doesn’t stop there, as she can also Irish dance, paint, and even perform CPR in a single video.

