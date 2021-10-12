The Internet has spoken out against a parent who may stop financially supporting their late son’s child.

A couple lost their son in a vehicle accident a few years ago, but they later learned he was expecting a son named Dave Jr. The late son’s parent, who goes by the Reddit handle Existing Presence221, questioned fellow Redditors if they would be wrong if they ceased making monthly payments if the son’s stepfather adopted him.

Existing Presence221 explained that their son, “Dave Sr.” was having a kid with his then-partner “Lissa” in a post that received over 11,000 votes on the Subreddit “Am I the A**hole.” Following his death, the Redditor and her husband continued to send money to Lissa on a monthly basis.

“We’re using our own money,” Existing Presence221 stated. “Some of it was set aside for Dave Srgraduate .’s schooling, but it’s still our money.” “Because my son had so few assets of his own, he didn’t have an estate.” We, like all of our other grandkids, purchase gifts, go on outings, and so on.” Lissa married a man named “Allen” over the summer, according to the Redditor. They had a conversation in which they talked about Allen’s plan to adopt Dave Jr. and their plans to relocate out of state. Existing Presence221, on the other hand, wrote that the family won’t be able to discuss Dave Sr. to Dave Jr. until he’s “old enough.” Existing Presence221 claimed in a response to a comment that Lissa and Allen are requesting that the couple continue to pay child support.

“I told them I’m not paying child support because Allen wants to be his father so badly that he wants to erase my son,” the Redditor explained.

Existing Presence221 said that Allen’s mother reached out to have another conversation after the conversation with Lissa and Allen.

Many comments shared the Redditor’s outrage and disgust with the situation.

One reader said, “At this point, you’re simply there for the money you give them.” “Nope. I like how Allen’s mother is becoming engaged so you can keep the money rolling in.” Another Redditor speculated that if Existing Presence221 and their husband refused to make the monthly payments, Lissa and Allen’s relationship would end.

"My impression of Lissa is that she doesn't want to talk about their dead son and just wants to."