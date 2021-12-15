The Internet has slammed a woman for telling her stepdaughter, “She Didn’t Deserve to Have Fun.”

After reaching out to her ex-husband, unhappy at his new wife’s conduct, a mother is seeking guidance on the internet.

In a post that has been voted on over 10,000 times, user Best Potential 62 posted in the subreddit “Am I The A**hole” forum that her husband’s new wife tries to “impose a relationship” between her children and the daughter that the Redditor and her ex-husband share.

The kids, according to the Redditor, range in age from one month to fourteen years old—their shared daughter is fifteen.

“Both my ex-husband and I have spoken with her, and she is always insisting that as ‘their older sister,’ she should be’more involved’ with them, as in babysitting, diaper changes, and offering to wake up with the baby and take care of him for an hour or two, but my daughter does not feel comfortable with that kind of responsibility, and I understand,” she wrote.

The issue erupted lately when the Redditor’s daughter was left by her stepmother to care for the children instead of attending a party.

Although the Office Of Children And Family Services encourages that “parents and guardians make wise, reasoned judgments” when it comes to leaving children alone, WKBW noted in 2016 that most states do not have rules limiting how old a child must be to stay home alone.

It depends on the maturity of the child who is left in charge, according to Parents.com. Eileen Kennedy-Moore, a child and family psychologist, wrote, “I’ve known 10-year-olds who would do an amazing job monitoring a younger child, and I’ve known 16-year-olds who weren’t ready for the responsibility.”

In this example, the Redditor said that her daughter called her on the day she believed she’d be at a party to inform her that her stepmother had abandoned the children.

“[M]y daughter contacted me and said she had left her with all the kids and the baby needed his diaper changed and she didn’t know how, she was weeping and afraid, so I drove there and took care of them,” the Redditor stated.

When the Redditor confronted her ex-husband about the incident, he told her that their daughter had decided not to attend the party. This is a condensed version of the information.