The Internet has slammed a man for secretly using his wife’s savings account to pay for his sister’s wedding gown.

After confessing to surreptitiously withdrawing thousands from a joint bank account with his wife to help pay for his sister’s wedding dress, a husband who hoped to find sympathy on Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole” topic was lambasted online.

Reddit user u/No YogurtCloset9610 told his story to the 3.3 million-strong community and asked them if they thought he was the a**hole. The user stated he delved into his 40,000 in savings after his sister begged for 5,000 for a wedding gown in the post, which has been upvoted 17,500 times since it was uploaded on Sunday.

“She’s [the wife]told to me that the money is for either an emergency or in case we plan on buying our own property,” the user said, without specifying the currency.

“She stated I could use the money if I needed it for an emergency.” I have access to the account as well, but I haven’t used it yet.” The money was requested by his sister after she claimed her card had expired and she had ceased working roughly two months ago, according to the commenter.

However, two months later, the sister has yet to return the money she took, and the user said that he had begun to feel terrible and anxious in case the wife discovered the money was gone.

“My best friend believes I am honest with her and I should bear the consequences of my own actions for not alerting my wife and not letting her know about the money missing,” user u/No YogurtCloset9610 wrote. AITA? I’m very sorry for this, and I’m sorry for trusting my sister.” The user’s behavior did not impress Reddit commentators, who questioned whether the sister really needed that much money.

“Your sister not being able to afford her wedding dress is hardly an emergency,” one poster stated in a message that received 44,000 upvotes. You were duped; her bank should have issued her a new debit card at the start of the month it expires, not after it had expired.

“You’re not going to get your money back.” You will almost certainly never regain your wife’s trust. You’re the a**hole, YTA.” Another commentator was just as forthright, saying, “YTA.” You must inform your wife and begin repaying the money you have taken as soon as possible. This is a condensed version of the information.