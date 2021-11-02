The Internet has dragged a father who is enraged at his family for keeping a secret college fund for his daughter.

By setting up a hidden education fund for their niece Shelby, one couple thought they were doing the right thing. Shelby’s father, on the other hand, “hit the roof” when they eventually told her about the money. Shelby’s aunt and uncle are now concerned that keeping the college fund a secret was a mistake; nonetheless, Redditors have defended them and are dragging Shelby’s “deadbeat” father.

The aunt, writing anonymously under the moniker u/Longjumping Bat8931 on the famous Reddit site “Am I The A**hole,” asked Redditors: “[Am I The A**hole] for not telling my [brother-in-law] about the college account we have for his daughter?” Nearly 10,000 people have voted on the post.

Her husband Robert has a brother named Samuel, who has a 17-year-old daughter named Shelby, she revealed at the start of her message.

“Shelby’s mother and Samuel divorced when Shelby was three years old. Samuel has never been a very enthusiastic father and did not seek custody of his children. He gets visitation and is required to pay child support by the court,” she explained.

Samuel admitted to Robert several years ago that he hadn’t put money aside for Shelby’s college education. When Robert and his wife learned of this, they decided to set up a college fund for their niece.

“We started putting money down every year and invested it wisely, so the account now contains nearly $35,000.” “We didn’t tell anyone about the account because we didn’t know how much we’d be able to save and didn’t want Shelby to rely on money that wouldn’t be there,” the aunt explained.

She also revealed that Samuel had lost his job a few years earlier. When Robert enquired about it, Samuel replied that he was “enjoying some time off.” As a result, they didn’t give it any thought. Samuel eventually found a new job and has been working there ever since.

Shelby started looking at universities last month, so her aunt and uncle decided to let her know about her college fund.

Kiplinger recommended starting a 529 college-savings plan for people who want to put money aside for a niece, nephew, or grandchild. Because the student’s name and social security number are required to declare them the account’s beneficiary, it’s better to open the account after they’ve been born.

“The. This is a condensed version of the information.