The internet defends a man who ejected his girlfriend for refusing to cook or clean for him.

After his girlfriend told him she was tired of “babying [him]” by doing all of their housekeeping and cooking, one man turned to Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole” (AITA) thread for relationship advice. In less than 24 hours, the post received nearly 10,000 upvotes and 2,100 comments, as users pondered one of the most typical issues in modern relationships: the division of labor.

The anonymous Redditor u/throwawaydiffgf started by saying that he and his girlfriend had been together for three years, but that “she has changed a lot” in “the previous [two]days.” Despite the fact that they are not married, he refers to her as a “SAHW” (stay-at-home-wife) who looks after their home while he is at work.

He stated, “She was quite proficient at it during the last year.” “I was fine with it because I did all the chores and made excellent food.” I make enough money and have enough inheritance for both of us.” On Friday, however, things took a turn when he returned home to find his “dirty clothing on the couch” and “no food,” as she had already prepared and eaten for herself. “I was taken aback by this,” he wrote.

When he inquired why, she allegedly replied that she was “tired of babying [him].” “She chatted to her friend who talked reason into her,” she said when pressed further. His girlfriend’s buddy told her that she was “parenting a’man kid,'” and that she was acting like “a replacement for [his]mother,” according to the Redditor. “I was simply being a leech and using her as a maid,” he wrote, “because she does everything, all the domestic work, cooking, cleaning, laundry, etc…and I hardly know [how]to do that…and I hardly know [how]to do that.” “I was startled that she believed all of this nonsense, and we got into a big argument,” he said. “Nothing had changed the next morning. We continued to dispute until Saturday evening, when I told her she had 10 days to vacate the flat and find a new home.” “I told her I wasn’t going to be her father by paying for everything anymore, and she’d have to make arrangements if she wanted to keep acting like that.” We got into a fight, and she went to her [friend’s] house.” “Some friends told me I might have been,” he continued. This is a condensed version of the information.