The Internet defends a girl who accused her parents of stealing her birthday savings.

A kid who wanted to have a party for her 16th birthday had been saving her money. However, as she described on Reddit, the money vanished, and she later discovered that her parents had taken it and spent it on sneakers for her sister.

Deerzy1986 claimed in her post, which has over 12,000 votes and 2,000 comments on the “Am I the A**hole” Subreddit, that she doesn’t usually celebrate her birthday since her family can’t afford it. She decided to put aside the money she earned from her summer work and save it for her birthday.

“Mom searched my room yesterday and grabbed the $120 I had saved and buried it under my bed like she always does,” the teen wrote.

Deerzy1986 stated that after calling her, her mother told her that she was keeping the money secure and that they would talk when she, the Redditor’s father, and sister were home. When they got home, the Redditor claimed, her parents spent the money on new sneakers for her autistic sister.

“My father claimed my sister spotted the sneakers, liked them, and wanted them, but they didn’t have the money to buy them and stop her from having a meltdown in the middle of the store and refusing to leave the store without them,” she wrote.

Her father promised to pay her back the following month, but Deerzy1986 stated that her birthday was the following week.

“He has a short fuse, and when I replied no and kept begging him to return the sneakers, I obviously pushed him to his limit,” she wrote. “I snapped and shouted they’re both criminals, and I despise them for stealing my money and destroying yet another of my birthdays.” Deerzy1986 wrote that her father began yelling at her and told her that she would not be having a birthday party, and that her mother seemed to agree with him.

She wrote, “I’m grounded now for calling them that.” “I didn’t get my money back, but I was labeled an overprivileged spoilt child for showing little to no empathy for my sister’s plight, acting selfishly, and throwing a 3-year-old tantrum.” This is a condensed version of the information.