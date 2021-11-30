The Internet backs a worker who refuses to contribute $20 to the CEO’s Christmas present.

The internet has largely backed a Reddit member who declined to contribute $20 to a present for the CEO of the company where he works.

Employees at the company where u/MisterCallegari worked were requested to contribute $20 to a Christmas gift for the CEO, according to Reddit user u/MisterCallegari.

The worker said on the 1.2 million-strong subreddit r/antiwork: “I’m sorry, but I just can’t. That money will go to my children, not to the fat cats at the top, who make at least 5x [five times]what I do in a given month. Purchase your own gifts.” “I don’t despise working here, but I do hate this kind of attitude toward employees with families around the Christmas season,” the employee subsequently stated. The following was a last edit: “I’ve already informed everybody who matters about the situation that I won’t be helping. I haven’t experienced any backlash since most people understand what I’m talking about.” Since being shared on Monday, the post has gotten almost 58,600 upvotes and 4,876 comments, the majority of which agreed with the user.

As one user put it: “That’s more than enough of a justification. Because this s*** is so awful, no reaction would’ve been a valid reason as well.” Another person added: “And what did they get you for Christmas? F*** that nonsense. You must devote all of that money to your children. Getting those kinds of requests is f***ing infuriating.” A third remarked: “HR is the real ***** at this place. Attempting to gain brownie points with higher-ups by putting together a gift for them. Kiss a** m**os a** m**os a** m**os a” According to market research firm Statista, Americans expect to spend $886 on Christmas gifts this year, up from $852 in 2020 and $846 last year.

The lowest amount spent, according to Statista, was in 2008, the year of the financial crisis, when Americans stated they would spend an average of $616 on holiday gifts.

The angry employee was not the only one who received support from Reddit members. After discussing their dissatisfaction with a 1% wage raise, one employee received support.

For this person, who expressed their dissatisfaction in the r/antiwork subreddit, This is a condensed version of the information.