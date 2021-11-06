The Internet backs a woman who is fed up with her mother-in-daily law’s ‘hour-long’ visits.

Struggles with mother-in-laws are not uncommon, but one mother’s struggle with regular visits from hers has sparked outrage on the internet.

An anonymous mother came to the popular Mumsnet group to vent about a situation that had been bothering her for the past year: her mother-in-regular law’s 3-4 hour visits.

According to the mother, they relocated near to her husband’s mother a year ago, but she had been visiting every evening since then, even eating dinner at the house.

She prefaced the post by saying, “I understand that she could be a little lonely,” before explaining that the mother-in-law does have a hobby that “gets her out every day socializing.”

“Sometimes I get irritated because I’d like to spend the evenings with my children and can’t do activities with them while she’s sat on the sofa drinking coffee,” she said. “Even just a little of peaceful time with the children slobbing around would be good only now and then.”

“I enjoy having her around, but not every day since we run out of topics to discuss. It can be a little embarrassing at times.” To make matters worse, the mother claimed that she has stopped calling friends around in the evenings since her mother-in-law has previously refused to “take the message” and simply stayed.

The woman went on to say that her mother-in-law doesn’t help out when she comes to visit and frequently “ignores” the kids while on the phone. “Her justification is that she’s had her children and done her part with them,” she continued.

“I enjoy having her around, but not every day since we run out of topics to discuss, and I find it awkward at times.”

Relationships with mother-in-laws appear to be some of the trickiest in pop culture, and are frequently the brunt of jokes—cue montages from films like Meet the Fockers and Monster-in-Law.

Despite 47 percent of in-laws claiming they got along “very well” with their children’s spouses, only 27% of couples said the same, according to a survey by home service network Porch.

70 percent of married couples say their relationship with their in-laws has strained their relationship.

Their in-laws were more than twice as likely as their own parents. This is a condensed version of the information.