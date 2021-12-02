The internet backs a woman who claims she ‘hates’ her partner’s gifts.

When a woman indicated that a long-standing concern she’d had with the type of gifts she received from her four-year-old partner had come to a head, she got into a fight with him.

Reddit user askingforafriendzone commented in the “Am I the A**hole” section on Reddit that she tells her spouse exactly what she wants for Christmas when he asks, but he gets her something slightly different.

When she tells him what she wants, the Redditor claims he usually responds, “You know, I have an old one of those I could fix up for you instead.”

The two have well-paying occupations, according to the Redditor, and money is not an issue for them.

“Every now and then, we can do ‘pleasant’ things like order takeout or take a little vacation,” she wrote. “And we get along well; he acknowledges he needs help coming up with present ideas for folks.” He gives her something thrifted or used, while askingforafriendzone mentioned that she provides him some ideas for things she would use and isn’t too pricey.

The Redditor recounted, “One year I pointed out a $75 used bike in a shop.” “He handed me his old bike [he’s 6’5″],” says the narrator. I’m 5’4″ tall “[ ] I requested a hot stone massage at a spa last year, and he offered me some massage oil as well as a ‘coupon’ for a session from him.” According to a story published in Psychology Today, the presents one offers to their partner can reveal how they feel about the relationship.

In her post, Susan Pease Gadoua, LCSW, stated that if a person’s partner repeatedly presents the inappropriate gift, communication is critical since there could be a misunderstanding.

She wrote, “Don’t allow nasty feelings build up year after year, event after incident.” “Let your partner know if he or she is missing in action when it comes to bringing you the things you want.” When askingforafriendzone told her partner that she wanted a specific style of tent, he responded that his father has a tent that he no longer uses, but it is not the type of tent she was looking for. The Redditor finally “exploded” and asked him why he always asks her what she wants. This is a condensed version of the information.