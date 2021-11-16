The internet backs a woman who abandoned her boyfriend in the hospital after waiting for hours outside his room.

When a Redditor attempted to visit her lover while he was in the hospital, her boyfriend’s family advised her to wait outside his room. She claimed that she had been ignored for three hours before deciding to return home. Sarah-Justin3534 asked on the “Am I the A**hole” thread if she was wrong to leave after her boyfriend’s mother “shamed” her.

Her boyfriend was brought to the hospital after a knee injury, the Redditor revealed in her post, which earned over 14,000 votes. When she went to see him, his relatives urged her to leave the room and stand outside.

Sarah-Justin3534 said, “I couldn’t even speak to him and he was fully awake and saw me.”

She departed without saying anything to her family and returned home distraught. Then his mother called to “scold” her for leaving.

“When I told her how I felt like I was continually disregarded and that my presence wasn’t necessary since they forced me to wait outside,” she wrote, “she was astonished and told me this isn’t about me.” “My lover recently got out of a bad circumstance, and instead of pouting and demanding attention, I should be pleased and grateful to have him back.” Sarah-Justin3534 went on to say that her boyfriend’s mother advised her that she should be embarrassed about herself.

“Even though she was the one who requested I wait outside, she made me feel completely guilty,” she wrote. “I’m not sure if I did the right thing by leaving after waiting for 3 hours straight.”

Despite the fact that the poster felt bad, several readers defended her and questioned how long she should have been asked to wait.

“She’s just disappointed you refused to play her ‘be obedient to me’ games,” one remark with nearly 22,000 votes said.

Others suggested that boundaries were required.

Setting limits between parents and a significant other’s parents was covered in an article published in Growing Self.

“It’s critical not to promote inappropriate or destructive actions, particularly those that lead to toxic relationships,” the article stated.

