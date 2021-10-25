The internet backs a woman seeking unpaid child support from her ex-husband for ten years.

A lady with the moniker u/DizzyVegetable8706 stated on the Reddit site, “Am I The A**hole,” that she was chasing roughly $70,000 in overdue child support from her ex after more than ten years of nonpayment.

“When my kids were small [5M and 2M], my ex departed for someone else,” the post stated. “He paid child support until late 2011, when he was medically removed from the service. He hasn’t paid anything since then.” The post went on to say that whenever she asked her ex for help, he told her he didn’t have any money, despite the fact that he is currently employed and receives $2,000 per month through Veteran’s Affairs.

She claimed that she allowed him more visitation time with her sons because she wanted them to have a close bond with their father. Her ex, on the other hand, recently spoke with the poster’s spouse about how he doesn’t believe he owes them any money.

“My ex stated that he owes no moral or legal obligations,” the post continued. “He suggested that I file with the state so that they can inform me up front that he doesn’t owe [his words]. I spoke with my children [now 19 and 16]and received their approval before filing. The state plans to seek around $70,000 in back assistance as well as current support for the 16-year-old.” Child support in the United States is a legally binding payment made to the custodial parent, or the parent with whom the child spends the majority of their time. Noncustodial parents must pay child support until their kid reaches the age of 21. Both parents are considered custodial parents when custody is evenly divided, and neither is responsible for paying child support.

While state regulations differ, the amount of child support a parent owes the custodial parent is determined by their annual income. In New York, for example, the state deducts 25% of the parent’s combined income for two children and around 17% for one child.

The woman said in the post that she realized $70,000 was a considerable sum of money, and that her ex and his current significant other both possessed a substantial sum of money. This is a condensed version of the information.