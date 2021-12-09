The Internet backs a Reddit user who caused a “mass resignation” after sending a company-wide resignation letter.

The internet has rallied to the defense of a Redditor who claimed in a viral post that sending a company-wide resignation email sparked a “mass leaving” at work.

On Wednesday, the Redditor u/pthrowaway98p posted to Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” section, explaining that they’d been unhappy with the firm for a long but eventually decided to leave after witnessing their manager make an intern cry.

The post has already earned over 9,600 votes.

“I was done with the firm since they slashed our salary to ‘prevent laying off anyone,” the Redditor added, “but then we posted record profits [and]they didn’t raise our salaries or give us the 10% bonus everyone was promised.”

As a result, 20% of the Redditor’s department resigned, but the Redditor wanted to stay on until next year. That is, until he overheard their manager rage at an intern who asked to leave early because her “pet was dying” and she needed to get to the doctor immediately. She also planned to be able to take a few days off to grieve.

According to the Redditor, the manager “essentially informed her cats were animals and she wasn’t permitted to request time off unless a human was dying.”

The conversation finished with a teary-eyed intern fleeing the workplace.

The Redditor mentioned the incident in their company-wide resignation email—”which is standard”—as the reason for their departure. As a result, more than a half-dozen others left, and the Redditor’s employer is now in jeopardy of losing his job.

According to Inc. Magazine, nearly half of individuals polled in a 2018 Udemy study indicated they quit their job due of their boss. Furthermore, two-thirds of those polled believed their boss needed sufficient training.

“Of the various relationships that employees will create at a company, those formed with one’s manager have a major impact on overall workplace experience, even more so than those formed with one’s peers,” the magazine stated.

“More specifically, it’s critical that employees believe they have a supportive and open communication channel with their supervisors, to the point where they feel comfortable addressing matters like remuneration and their job,” Inc. stated.

Readers were reminded in the publication. This is a condensed version of the information.