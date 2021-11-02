The internet backs a mother who claims her sister ‘borrowed’ her baby name.

One of the most crucial aspects of the process for many expectant women is deciding on a baby name. So, what should you do if someone close to you picks the same name that you have? After her sister chose a baby name that was eerily close to the one she had previously told her she wanted to use, one Mumsnet user sought guidance on the popular community.

“A few months ago, I told my sister that I loved the name Judah for a son. “I felt I was on safe footing telling her my option because we were both having boys but she was dead set on name her baby boy River,” stated the anonymous mum.

After leaving the hospital, the pregnant mother was astonished to learn that her sister had changed her mind and called her baby Jude. “I’m utterly taken aback and disappointed to be honest, but I’m not willing to make a big issue and a squabble over a name.” “Would you still name your child Judah if your sister’s child was named Jude?” “Or do you guys think I should just bow out graciously and go with Josiah, my second option, or my husband’s first pick, Theodore/Theo/Teddy?” she inquired.

Baby-name snatching is a common occurrence, with more than half of those who responded to a Today Show poll in 2016 believing it is a genuine phenomena and that “if parents-to-be know another couple has plans for a name, they shouldn’t use it.”

Fans of Sex and the City may recall Charlotte’s baby name being “taken” by the group’s pal Laney in a memorable episode from the show’s first season. Charlotte claims she had the name Shayla chosen and developed since she was 11 years old, and she was taken aback when Laney announced it at her baby shower.

Samantha notoriously referred to her as a “b***h,” but Laney didn’t think it was a big deal. However, in the case of this Mumsnet member, the general consensus agrees with Samantha’s viewpoint.

“Do not alter the name you desire. Your younger sister is a jerk. I’m assuming you’ve inquired as to why she refers to her son as that?” remarked one user.

