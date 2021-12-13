The Internet backs a manager who refuses to ask his staff to buy a Christmas present for the director.

An anonymous senior-level employee’s forum post sparked internet debate when they voiced dissatisfaction with expectations to buy the company director a Christmas present.

The senior manager explained on Mumsnet that they “always, always” purchase their entire crew a Christmas present, which usually includes a bottle of wine “or anything to say thanks.”

“However, as a senior manager who is highly compensated despite hard hours, I do not anticipate or desire to receive one,” they continued.

“We’ve had a new director for two months, and this month he brought in one of his prior staff. [We received an] email from the new hire yesterday, sharing his bank account information with the entire staff (many of whom are paid a fifth of the director’s pay), stating it would be lovely if we did a little Xmas appreciation and collected for the boss.” “I’ve contributed and told my colleagues that I’ll put their shares in as a team contribution because I’m so aware that many of them are struggling – but isn’t this just ignoring certain people’s situation?” “Would 20k people please give to buy a gift for someone on 120k?” they asked.

Giving gifts at work is not uncommon, but many organizations adopt a “gift down” strategy, in which top employees give gifts to lower-level employees rather than vice versa.

COVID has enhanced the importance of delivering presents to employees, according to a study conducted this year by Coresight Research of 300 corporate gift purchasers, with more than half of respondents stating that their expenditures had grown as a result of the coronavirus.

Over 80 percent of respondents claimed that presents improved their relationship with employees and clients, with 64 percent saying that the major purpose for gifting was to demonstrate acknowledgment and appreciation to an employee.

But it’s not employee gifting that’s the problem; it’s the concept of gifting “up” to more senior employees. It’s a similar sentiment voiced in the run-up to National Boss’ Day, an October date set aside to honor employers with presents.

In 2019, Ask A Manager, a popular blogger who answers concerns about workplace relations online, gave her thoughts on the day, writing: “It’s not appropriate to request accolades from people below you,. This is a condensed version of the information.