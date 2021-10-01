The Internet backs a man whose wife spent his money on his own extravagant birthday present.

On Thursday, a furious Redditor posted to the platform’s “Am I the A**hole” section to detail a feud between him and his wife: the anonymous wife reportedly diverted money from his bank account to pay for his extravagant birthday gift without his knowledge. The post has received a lot of attention since it went viral on the site, with 10,400 votes at the time of writing.

Money may be a source of stress in romantic relationships, as we all know.

In a recent episode of Real Simple’s Money Confidential podcast, clinical psychologist and Certified Financial Planner Dr. Brad Klontz revealed, “Money is the number one item couples fight about, especially early on.”

“Your financial life is entwined if you’re getting married,” he continued. According to Dr. Klontz, financial disagreements between spouses aren’t always as straightforward as deciding whether to pool funds or keep them separateâ€”rather, they are complicated issues that necessitate open and honest discussions.

However, in the instance of this Redditor, commenters appear to believe that her wife’s behaviors are a major financial “red flag” that could ruin the relationship.

The Redditor, who goes by the handle u/hdhdjducch, outlined his predicament, stating that he and his wife have been married for two years.

“I recently discovered, after analyzing bank statements, that she has been purchasing me birthday gifts with my money for the past two years,” he said. He added that the present buy went undetected the first year since it wasn’t “very pricey.”

She did, however, choose to present him a Rolex watch worth around $10,000 for his most recent birthday.

“I felt horrible because I didn’t purchase her anything quite as expensive as a birthday present, and I told her she shouldn’t have,” she said. He said, “I also wondered how she could afford it unless she’d been saving.” “She stated that she wanted to do something pleasant for me because she knew how much I enjoyed it.”

Things went from bad to worse when the Redditor sought to buy a cup of coffee and discovered that his credit card had been refused. He discovered that his card had been stopped owing to odd activity: the purchase of the Rolex after calling his bank and reading his online statements.

