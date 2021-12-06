The Internet backs a man who told his girlfriend to ‘cover up’ in front of her coworkers.

The internet has rallied around a man who claimed in a now-viral post that he instructed his girlfriend to “cover up” in front of her coworkers.

“My [partner]likes to roam around home barely wearing anything which is ok [amazing even]BUT she does this even when the ‘help’ are around,” the man wrote on Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” thread on Monday under the moniker u/f4faa. More than 13,000 votes and 2,000 comments have been cast on the post.

His fiancée “comes from an affluent background,” he said, adding that she grew up with “maids, chefs, chauffeurs, and so on.” However, according to his post, she may be a little too at ease around her employees.

“For example, her family hired a new driver for her last month. He came over to the apartment to say hello. She was dressed simply in her underwear. Keep in mind that this is their first face-to-face meeting,” he explained.

“This is something she does all the time.” When her coworkers are around, she doesn’t believe she needs to dress up at all. He said, “She’ll casually walk around in just a thong OR a little crop top [only a crop top, nothing else].”

He further said that when visitors arrive to the door, she refuses to cover up.

“Once, while wearing only a see-through gown, she opened the door for the delivery person. He wrote, “You could see everything.”

She brushed it off and accused him of being envious when he first told her he was uncomfortable with the way she dressed among her crew. However, she became enraged during a more recent discussion about the subject.

“She claimed she doesn’t understand why I’m concerned about her employees’ opinions and that it never occurred to her that this is inappropriate,” he said. “She told me she only does this in the privacy of her own house, not in front of’real people,’ i.e. people who aren’t her employees.” Friends of the girlfriend now believe the man is “strange” for urging her to cover up.

Many users, on the other hand, thought the man was correct in insisting that his girlfriend wear proper attire around her employees.

“Sexually, she is. This is a condensed version of the information.