The Internet backs a man who sent his ex’s purebred dog to the pound after he refused to adopt it.

The internet is rallying behind a Reddit member who shared on the site’s renowned “Am I The A**hole” section that they refused to take their ex-purebred girlfriend’s dog, which was subsequently euthanized.

Since it was first published on Sunday, the post by u/celebritieseatbread has earned over 9,000 votes and 777 comments.

“In the final two months of our three-year-but-quickly-dissolving relationship, my ex spent $1200 on a two-month-old purebred Labrador retriever dog,” the post said.

The Redditor added that they both knew the relationship was nearing its conclusion, but neither of them wanted to acknowledge it.

The person claimed in the message that their partner wanted to adopt a dog, but that she would pay for it and be responsible for everything related to the pet. The Redditor went on to say that they got three cats from a shelter and paid for all of their expenses.

“The cats were afraid of the dog, which accelerated the end of our relationship,” the post continued. “The cats came with me and moved out.” “We parted ways amicably, but we did not maintain in touch. I never inquired about the dog, and she never inquired about my cats.” However, the Redditor claimed that their ex contacted them roughly two years later and begged them to take in the puppy for a short time. The ex-girlfriend was also moving in with her current boyfriend, whom she had been seeing previous to the breakup, and his apartment did not accept dogs, according to the post.

“She requested that I look after ‘our puppy’ until they could buy a house together,” according to the post. “I declined.” When asked why, the Redditor simply stated that they did not want to. However, the ex claimed that the dog was a member of the family. While the Redditor liked the dog, he or she did not desire a dog for an extended period of time.

