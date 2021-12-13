The Internet Applauds Redditor Who Brought Their Own Food to In-Laws’ Dinner.

After bringing their own food to a family dinner party, a Redditor was labeled “disrespectful” by their in-laws.

No Sense 2820 claimed on Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” topic that they have been with their husband for four years and eloped over the summer in a post that earned over 10,000 votes.

“My [in-laws] are quite conventional, and they wouldn’t invite me to an event or supper at their house unless we were married,” the Redditor added.

There were some conflicts over the years, according to user No Sense 2820, when their husband opted to spend holidays with the Redditor and their family instead of his own.

Since the couple married, the Redditor has been invited to their father-in-birthday law’s dinner.

“I’m a vegetarian,” No Sense 2820 commented, “and while I still eat dairy, I don’t eat meat.” “My husband asked my [mother-in-law] if she could make some vegetarian alternatives for me as well, and it didn’t have to be anything complicated; just some beans or a salad would suffice.” The Redditor’s mother-in-law, on the other hand, refused to make anything vegetarian and insisted on serving steak. All of the sides included meat, the Redditor added in response to a comment.

“So I packed my own food, and my [in-laws] got upset at me and labeled me disrespectful, and my MIL said I didn’t even bother enjoying her cooking and ridiculed me for my vegetarian choices,” wrote No Sense 2820.

A article on the Food Network examined what a host should do if a dinner party guest has special dietary requirements.

The menu ideas and items that will be utilized should be shared with the visitors, and they should be asked for advice on how to make the cuisine safe for them.

The host, on the other hand, should not be offended if a guest takes food from home or eats before arriving at the party.

“Having food allergies can make social situations challenging, and for many people, cooking their own food is the best way for them to relax and enjoy your company,” the article stated.

Their in-laws warned them that bringing their own food to another house was “disrespectful,” according to the Redditor.

Despite the fact that No Sense 2820 believed they were being impolite by bringing their own.