The internet applauds a woman for making her injury-prone husband walk home from the emergency room.

After posting about a recent dispute with her spouse on Reddit’s popular “Am I The A**hole” topic, a woman has gone viral. She explained in the post that she was taking her husband home from the hospital after he damaged his wrist, and that after a quarrel, she threw him out of the car and forced him to walk home.

Since it was uploaded on Sunday, the post by a lady known only as u/55mphAl00 on Reddit has received over 10,000 votes and 1,500 comments.

u/55mphAI00 explained in the post that her 30-year-old husband was prone to accidents and had just damaged his wrist.

“He gets hurt easily because he isn’t careful with what he does,” the Redditor explained. “He used to drive, but his car was totaled about the same time last year.” She also stated that her spouse was the type of person who couldn’t manage mild pain or discomfort, which she attributed to “childhood traumas.” According to Redditor u/55mphAI00, she drove her spouse to the hospital after he requested it since his wrist was in excruciating pain.

She said that they had a doctor examine his wrist and that he was prescribed pain medicine. Despite being given medication at the hospital, she stated in the post that her husband was “huffing and puffing” about the pain and eventually began criticizing her driving.

u/55mphAI00 commented that she chose to ignore her spouse and switch on the radio, despite the fact that she was becoming irritated.

“He then informed me he despised this singer and that I needed to change the station or turn off the radio,” the post said. “I refused because this is my favorite song and begged him to respect me as the driver.”

Her husband turned off the radio, but she switched it back on and instructed him to “respect the driver,” according to the Redditor. Her spouse, she claimed, took her car registration from the glove compartment, rolled down the window, and tossed them outside at that point.

“I was freaking out and asking what the hell he was doing,” she said, “and he continued stating I caused him to do this and that I could get them replaced later.”

She replied right away. This is a condensed version of the information.