The International Criminal Court (ICC) has decided that the United States will not be investigated for allegations of torture and mistreatment in Afghanistan.

According to the Associated Press, the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor has stated that investigations into alleged US crimes in Afghanistan would not be resumed following the Taliban’s takeover.

Prosecutors for the International Criminal Court (ICC) indicated in a 2016 study that US military and the CIA may have tortured and abused prisoners in detention centers in Afghanistan, Poland, Romania, and Lithuania.

Last March, the International Criminal Court (ICC) ordered a probe, but it was postponed after Afghan authorities requested to take up the matter. The ICC prosecutor Karim Khan requested the court not to resume its probe into the United States because “there is no longer the prospect of genuine and successful domestic investigation” in Afghanistan, according to the Associated Press.

Instead, the ICC, according to Khan, will concentrate on crimes done by the Taliban and the Afghan branch of the Islamic State militant group, or ISIS.

“The intensity, scope, and ongoing nature of alleged Taliban and Islamic State atrocities, including attacks on civilians, executions, and the persecution of women and girls,” Khan stated, “demand priority and sufficient resources from my office.”

Khan singled out the August 26 bombings near Kabul’s airport, which occurred during the chaotic evacuations that followed the Taliban’s takeover. Dozens of Afghans and 13 US personnel were killed in the strikes.

Khan said his office “will remain aware of its evidence preservation responsibilities, to the extent they arise, and promote accountability efforts within the framework of the principle of complementarity” in response to his decision to no longer prioritize other aspects of the investigation, including allegations of crimes committed by Americans.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) was established in 2002 to prosecute alleged atrocities in nations that are unable or unwilling to bring offenders to justice, in accordance with the principle of complementarity.

The Trump administration slapped sanctions on Khan’s predecessor, Fatou Bensouda, when she decided to investigate the US at the ICC last year. Bensouda departed office over the summer at the end of her nine-year term.

Initially, the investigation focused on charges of atrocities committed by forces of the then-Afghan government.

Human Rights Watch’s associate director for Asia, Patricia Gossman, told the Associated Press that the prosecutor’s statement was “very distressing to say the least.” This is a condensed version of the information.