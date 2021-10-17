The interior of a historic Liverpool building has been left unoccupied.

An urban explorer discovered the fading grandeur of a Grade II listed building in Liverpool’s city center that had been left abandoned.

Since 1997, when it was no longer in regular use, the Wellington Rooms, previously known as the Liverpool Irish Centre, has sat deteriorated.

Despite being classified as a “high priority” for regeneration, the Mount Pleasant building, formerly a site for high society events and balls attended by affluent merchants, now stands empty, gutted of its former splendour.

Kyle Urbex told The Washington Newsday about his visit to the building: “After landing in Liverpool, this was my first intended location after seeing people investigate it previously.”

“I was shocked when I arrived at the building that it was a straight walk in via an open entrance to such a beautiful structure!”

Given the scaffolding and other construction equipment inside, it was evident that some form of work had been done recently.

“As I walked around, the first room I came across was the famed JFK Bar, which had John F Kennedy’s name and dates situated above the bar, not to mention the gorgeous murals above the bar all in a row.”

“Further, as I walked about, I came across the old stage, where many famous artists would have performed for audiences from all around Liverpool.”

“The ballroom’s grand style decor, complete with chandeliers still dangling from the ceiling, was a sight to behold.”

“I did find another bar and some old posters still hanging to the entrance notice board, and my exploration was complete after I looked down in the spooky basement where the old beer pumps and storage rooms were.”

“It’s really a pity that such a historically significant Grade II Listed building has fallen into decay.”

The Wellington Rooms became an Irish centre in 1965 after bomb damage to the roofs during WWII and its designation as a Grade II listed structure in 1952.

The John F Kennedy and All Ireland pubs, which would have served individuals attending céil dances or music classes, are examples of this.

Dry rot and general humidity plagued the structure, which was once a part of the