The institution is responding to reports of alcohol spiking.

Following recent accusations of students being spiked, a Liverpool university has taken action.

Following the recent event, Liverpool Hope University has issued a statement, stating that it has purchased some ‘Nightcaps drink coverings’ to help students relax on nights out.

The drink covers, which are disguised as hair scrunchies, may be zipped open and placed over a drink to form a lid, preventing spiking.

“Following recent incidents of drinks spiking within the student community, we’ve acquired Nightcaps drink coverings for anyone who may be feeling worried about heading out into town,” a university official stated.

“Nightcaps are available at Our Place at any time; simply walk in and ask for one.”

In just two months, Merseyside Police received 83 reports of’spiking,’ with a significant increase in reports of’spiking through injection.’

Merseyside Police received 49 reports of drink spiking between September 1 and October 31, according to information provided in response to a Freedom of Information request by The Washington Newsday.

There were 15 incidents in September and 36 reports in October.

In October alone, the force received 34 reports of’spiking through injection.’

Merseyside Police had only received three cases of injection spiking in the preceding two years, indicating a significant increase (one in Dec 2019, one in Feb 2020 and one in June 2021.)

Following allegations of an upsurge in spiking occurrences, a nightlong boycott of Liverpool’s clubs took place on October 26. The BaaBaa venue on Fleet Street closed for the night in solidarity with demonstrators demanding for improved safety precautions.