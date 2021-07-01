The ‘Instagram and Tiktok trend’ has left ITV This Morning viewers perplexed.

A piece on this morning’s show about a trend that’s believed to be prevalent on Instagram and Tiktok left viewers perplexed.

Chef Clodagh McKenna featured on today’s episode of the popular ITV show to discuss the trend of “tablescaping.”

Fans of the show, on the other hand, couldn’t figure out what the point of the trend was, while others wondered, “Who has time to faff around like this?”

Clodagh began the episode by demonstrating a “edible table,” which she recognized would make some people “laugh,” but she encouraged them to have a look.

The table was set with fruit and vegetables ranging from carrots to radishes, and bespoke notes to Holly and Phil were scrawled in permanent marker on the plates.

The second table had a “seaside theme” with blues, whites, and yellows, as well as wildflowers strewn about.

Clodagh finished the episode by displaying her final tablescape, which was inspired by the French area of Provence.

“It’s a really, really cheap way to kind of create a fantastic scene,” she explained.

“I believe we’re all missing something, and you know what I love about being on Instagram is people sharing all their intimate tables, and I think it’s such a lovely way to enjoy a small holiday at home,” she says.

Viewers, on the other hand, did not share her enthusiasm for the table designs, with many taking to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the program.

“This is a joke!” one person wrote. Who has time for this kind of nonsense?!”

“Tablescapes,” said another. This is our world…everything is for the gram! You’re lucky if you get a paper plate #ThisMorning if you come to mine.”

“Could anyone be arsed doing this?” wrote a third. #ThisMorning.”

Another viewer agreed, saying, “My lord, what a stupid piece…”