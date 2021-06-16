The information that will most likely determine the next stage in Scotland’s lockdown relaxing

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s First Minister, is expected to declare on Tuesday whether the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions will take effect on June 28.

From this date, the Scottish Government had stated that it aimed to transfer all areas to the lowest degree of limitations, level zero.

However, the spread of the Delta form of coronavirus, which originated in India, has resulted in an increase in case rates and hospital numbers, which may mean that this is delayed.

Since June 5, Shetland, Orkney, the Western Isles, and a few smaller islands have been in level zero.

The rest of Scotland is either on level one or two at the moment.

Up to eight people from four families can gather indoors at level zero, whereas up to ten people from four households can meet in an interior public location such as a cafe or restaurant at level one.

Weddings and funerals can be attended by up to 200 persons.

Here’s a rundown of the most recent coronavirus data that the Scottish Government is expected to examine to make its decision on relaxing restrictions.

– Levels of infection

The number of persons in Scotland who have tested positive for coronavirus has risen marginally in recent weeks.

According to figures released on Friday by the Office for National Statistics, over one in 540 people in private households in Scotland had Covid-19 in the week ending June 5 – up from one in 680 the week before (ONS).

It’s at its highest since the week of April 10th.

The newest estimate of one in 540 persons is the equivalent of 0.2 percent of the population, or 9,700 people, which is far lower than the 1.1 percent, or 55,700 people, estimated at the start of the year.

The trend in Scotland is likewise described as “uncertain,” according to the ONS, and there isn’t yet enough evidence to say if the recent spike is part of a continuous, long-term increase in infections.

– Case success rates

In Scotland, a total of 6,211 new coronavirus infections were reported. (This is a brief piece.)