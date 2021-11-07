The infamous brothers’ cash courier was paid £1,500 every journey but suddenly has no money.

Every time he made a trip to deliver or collect cash on their behalf, two drug dealing brothers in the North West’s gangland paid him £1,500.

Investigators linked Brian McQuillan to 21 illegal travels, concluding that he earned slightly over £30,000 for his efforts.

He worked with the notorious Tobin brothers, who are both in prison following the fall of their multibillion-pound drug enterprise.

The demise of Alan and John Tobin’s network began in August 2018 with the seizure of 186 kg of cocaine being transported up the M6.

The collection, said to be worth about £20 million on the street, was driven up from Kent on behalf of the two men, who supplied narcotics gangs in the Warrington area.

They also supplied gangs in Scotland, London, North Wales, Cornwall, West Yorkshire, Cumbria, Manchester, and Humberside with cannabis, heroin, ketamine, and cocaine.

McQuillan was one of the persons they entrusted with their company’s day-to-day operations.

The 51-year-old was in charge of transporting significant sums of money throughout the United Kingdom, and Liverpool Crown Court heard on Friday that he was paid roughly £1,500 every journey.

He was sentenced to six years and four months in prison in April for his involvement in the gang.

His case was brought back to court for a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing, where it was revealed that he had profited £32,963.03 from his criminality.

This was allegedly owing to the 21 trips he was discovered making for the group.

Prosecutor Nicola Daley told the court that after an inquiry, no assets belonging to McQuillan, formerly of Buttermarket Street in Warrington, had been identified as being suitable for seizure.

An examination into the assets of Simon Leech, another member of the group, came to the same conclusion.

Leech, 29, of Warrington’s Brindley Avenue, was exploited by the Tobins to run their operation and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

He was found to have received £3,234.38 in benefits. McQuillan and Leech both admitted to conspiring to supply. “The summary has come to an end.”