The incredibly rare dogs that can be found only a short distance from Liverpool.

At Chester Zoo, animal lovers are encouraged to see one of the world’s rarest dog breeds.

African Painted Dogs, also known as African Wild Dogs or Lycaon Pictus, are among the 35,000 creatures that call the zoo home.

There are only about 1,000 African Painted Dogs left in the world, according to sources.

According to experts, the highly gregarious breed hunts in huge packs and eats mostly impala, kudu, springbok, and wildebeest.

They live in fission-fusion societies, which means they migrate in and out of packs on a regular basis. A monogamous breeding pair leads the pack, which can have anywhere from two to thirty members.

“There will be an alpha male and alpha female who will be dominant and generally the only pair to breed, while the rest of the pack helps to look after the young,” said Dr Nick Davis, Deputy Curator of Mammals at Chester Zoo.

“They’re supreme predators, teaming up to take down prey many times their size.”

The dogs have huge, round ears that can pick up calls from other dogs far away and can move to signal directions for other members of the pack. They are named from the unusual patterns on their body.

“They’re categorized as endangered on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species as one of Africa’s most threatened carnivores,” Dr Davis continued.

“These carnivores are typically found in grassy plains, forest, or semi-desert environments in eastern and southern Africa.

Are you a member of TeamDogs?

“Its name comes from their mottled coat, which has patches of yellow, black, brown, and white fur, creating patterns that fool prey into thinking a pack is larger than it is.”

“These remarkable African dogs can achieve speeds of over 44 mph, making them one of Africa’s most dangerous predators.”

The dogs will chase their target until it tires out, then divide their meal with the rest of the pack, with the pups getting first dibs.

They’ll need enough food to feed the pups as well as the mother, who will stay with them in an underground den while they nurse.

Some dogs will stay in the pack while others will trade roles. “The summary has come to an end.”