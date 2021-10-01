The incredible reaction of an Asda employee to a homeless man has gone viral on social media.

When Debbie, a kind Asda employee, saw a homeless man outside her local shop, she realized she had to act swiftly to aid a man who had been sleeping rough and hadn’t eaten in a long time.

The homeless man was sitting on the kerb in the rain near the Wath upon Dearne store in Rotherman, and Debbie’s response went viral.

“After chatting to him and hearing that he’d been living rough for two weeks in a tent and was hungry, Debbie walked into the store, got him some food and a drink, and grabbed an umbrella because it was raining,” ASDA reported on their website.

“She knew of someone who was letting their caravan to be used as a free temporary refuge for homeless persons, so she called them and arranged for him to stay there until he could speak with housing organizations and find a more permanent home.”

Thousands of shoppers have complimented Debbie’s actions, according to the MEN.

“Well done, you’re obviously a compassionate lady, and it’s refreshing to know the milk of human kindness still flows,” one person remarked in response to the news.

A second said, “Such a great act of kindness Debbie.”

“A really great gesture Debbie, well done for making a difference,” said a third person.

Another delighted customer exclaimed, “Throw compassion around like confetti, nicely done you special girl.”

“Debbie, what a great young lady you are to do so much for this unfortunate man, so well done you, a true Samaritan,” a fifth remarked. Bless you for everything you did for him; the fact that he came back later to thank you shows how much your kindness and efforts on his behalf meant to him.”

“A lot of people would have just walked past and not stopped,” said Shane, the ASDA store manager who submitted Debbie for an Asda customer service award. She’s a wonderful person who will go out of her way to help others.

“The man, who appeared to be in his early twenties, came into the business to thank Debbie and reassure her that he was fine and had found a place to stay.”