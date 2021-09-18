The incredible goalscoring streak of Liverpool’s young striker continues with another hat-trick.

As Liverpool squeezed out a win in their Premier League U18 Cup opening, Oakley Cannonier extended his fantastic start to the season with a second hat-trick.

Marc Bridge-team Wilkinson’s won 3-2 at the Academy in Kirkby on Saturday, with Cannonier scoring twice in the first half and completing his trifecta after the interval.

As the U18s continued their unblemished start to the season, the 17-year-old attacker now has nine goals in five competitive games.

A spirited Palace team, on the other hand, made them work hard and kept the game in doubt until the final whistle.

After fine work down the right by Isaac Mabaya, Cannonier scored the game’s first goal on ten minutes, tapping in a Melkamu Frauendorf pass.

As the youthful Reds dominated the first half, visiting goalkeeper Owen Goodman denied Harvey Blair twice.

10 minutes before halftime, they increased their lead when centre-back Stefan Bajcetic went forward and fired a shot that Goodman could only parry, with Cannonier tapping home the rebound.

Five minutes after the break, Palace cut the lead in half as Jadan Raymond headed in a cross from the left.

Midway through the game, Cannonier completed his hat-trick by blasting home after James Balagizi had won possession.

Despite the visitors’ quick response with another header from a left-wing cross, this time by Ademola Ola-Adebomi, the youthful Reds were well worth their hard-earned victory.

The Liverpool U18s play Derby County at home on Tuesday in the U18 Premier League North (kick-off 7pm).