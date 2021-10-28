The ‘incredible’ eight-week bodybuilding transformation of a Coronation Street star has been revealed.

Hayden Holdn of Coronation Street astonished fans when he revealed the results of his eight-week physique transformation.

The soap star is best known for his role as Rhydian Chivers, who debuted earlier this year on Wetherfield.

However, the actor has lost all resemblance to his role as Sean Tully’s mentor on the long-running soap opera.

After a series of lockdowns, Haydn posted on Instagram about how he was inspired to start a new gym regimen at Ultimate Performance Manchester.

Ultimate Performance also has a location in Liverpool’s city center, in St Paul’s Square.

His fans were surprised by the outcomes when he lowered his body fat to 9% and boosted his lean body mass by 2kg.

Diet was one of the most important aspects of Haydn’s new program, and he talked about the most difficult parts of getting his new look.

“The first couple of weeks, in my opinion, are the most difficult in terms of eating because your body is being re-wired to new nutrients, but once you get past that hurdle, adjustments start to fall into place and everything starts to make sense,” he added.

The soap star is overjoyed with his gym achievements and was quick to point out the mental health benefits of his workout.

He stated, ” “Obviously, there is a physical transformation, but the impact of the mental health advantages is considerably larger. It’s not for everyone, as everyone has different schedules and preferences, but I definitely recommend it and would do it again in a heartbeat!” Haydn’s “amazing” picture makeover was lauded by ecstatic admirers in the comments section.

“Jeez, Haydn!” exclaimed James.

Craig continued, ” “Hell on earth!!! Haydn, you’ve done a fantastic job… You have a fantastic appearance!” Dafydd made the following comment: “H, I’m so proud of you! Continue to be YOU, and continue to be FABULOUS.” Nicola had this to say: “Look you up!! You have a fantastic appearance.” “This is what you call dedication to training and hard effort – very outstanding!” Cristina exclaimed.